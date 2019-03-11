John Mayer has announced UK dates as part of his 2019 world tour.

The 'New Light' hitmaker is set to play London's The O2 arena on October 13 and Manchester Arena on October 18 as part of the UK leg of his self-titled run, which also includes a stop at Dublin's 3Arena in Ireland on October 16.

Before he arrives on British soil, the 41-year-old musician will play shows across Europe, with the tour kicking off at Oslo's Spektrum arena on October 1.

A tweet on John's official Twitter profile reads: ''New Dates Added

European dates have been added to John Mayer's World Tour 2019. Tickets on sale Friday, March 15

http://johnmayer.com (sic)''

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (15.03.19).

The last time Mayer toured the UK was in 2017 on his 'The Search for Everything World Tour', which saw him play two concerts at The O2 in the May in support of his album of the same name.

The 'I Guess I Just Feel Like' singer will hit the road for an extensive run across the US this summer.

Meanwhile, John - who launched his own podcast 'Current Mood with John Mayer' to combat his loneliness - previously revealed he expected too much of himself.

He said: ''The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now. I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it.

''I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of ''fame'' - and I have all the stuff I want.

''And, yeah, I would probably like another 10, 15, 20%, but that comes with another 85% of headache. ''That's the truth. It would take another 85% of my happiness to get another 15% to 20% famous and, like, culturally relevant or whatever. You know?''