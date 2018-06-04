Chart-topping musician John Mayer has joked about having a poor ''track record'' when it comes to dating celebrities.
John Mayer admits he has a poor ''track record'' when it comes to dating celebrities.
The 40-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston - made the self-deprecating remark during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', during which he joked with the TV host that his friend Jennifer Lawrence won't date.
John quipped: ''You have a lot of friends who, without you, would want nothing to do with me - and I find that exciting! You know what I mean?
''You're friends with Jennifer Lawrence, who just doesn't want anything to do with me. Look, I don't have the world's greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships, so it's amazing to watch your friends humour me on a friend level, but also keep a fair distance from me.
''It's really, really fun, because if you are someone who cares about your image - and you take this job because it looks right, you don't take that job - dating John Mayer at this point is conceptually just sort of a no-no.''
The 'Gravity' hitmaker joked that while some of Andy's most famous friends are happy to socialise with him, they also make sure they keep their distance.
John explained: ''It's really fun to get to hang out with your friends - A-list star friends - who otherwise would be highly uncomfortable sitting around me. And I want to thank you for that.''
John appeared on the show to help celebrate Andy's 50th birthday.
And the dark-haired hunk found the time to joke about the closeness of their friendship.
He said: ''Do you think people wonder if we're in a secret relationship? We're getting a lot of nods from behind the bar.''
