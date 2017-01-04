The Con Air actor is switching gears and pursuing his lifelong passion for fashion by starting his own eponymous menswear line. Newly launched website JohnMalkovich.com features lookbooks of his creations, which include traditional garments such as suits, sweaters and scarves which have been given a modern twist thanks to unique design elements or whimsical prints.

For those sceptical of his fashion credentials, the Oscar-nominated actor explains how he merged his two loves in a short film posted on the website called John's Journey.

"I'm always a figure in someone else's dream. I'd really rather sometimes make my own figures and make my own dreams," he shares of the endeavour. "I never made my life about what other people thought of me or what I should or shouldn't do."

And in

According to a statement, the collection which featuring garments which range from $139 (£114) for a scarf to $770 (£628) for a duffle coat, reflects the star's desire to be "bold and discreet".

"Now, with his own label, John takes inspiration from his travels and experiences, fine art, and storytelling elements, such as setting and characterisation," a note on the website states. "He sketches designs and patterns, refining every detail, while travelling and during downtime on set. For over 30 years, John has been a passionate fabric collector. With a meditative approach, he often spends several days focusing purely on fabric selection."

Having cut his teeth in costuming for the theatre at university, the 63-year-old has been designing clothes for more than a decade, beginning with his first line, Uncle Kimono, and followed by Technobohemian.

He also previously walked the Comme des Garcons runway and featured in campaigns for Prada, Antonio Miro and Armani.