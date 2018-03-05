John Malkvich says away from acting he has many great skills, including being a ''world class'' ironing expert.
John Malkovich has ''world class'' ironing skills.
The 64-year-old actor has had an acclaimed movie career which has spanned five decades and earned him two Academy Awards nominations.
Away from the screen, Malkovich insists he doesn't live a glitzy Hollywood lifestyle and enjoys doing normal tasks and has regular hobbies like anyone else, but his talent for smoothing out creased clothes is as good as it gets, and his long-term partner Nicoletta Peyran agrees.
Speaking to The i Paper, he said: ''Ironing. Very good. And I mean, world-class. Things like that. Flower arrangements and sewing I'm OK, but not especially gifted.''
Malkovich - who praised his partner's culinary abilities - also revealed he has definitely mellowed with age and it has been a good thing for his life to be less ''confrontational''.
He said: ''I'm generally less hot-tempered and confrontational than I was when I was younger.''
Malkovich is still busy with his career and has got a number of projects in the works and has just wrapped up shooting the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic, 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile', in which he stars as Judge Edward Cowart who presided over the 1979 trial.
