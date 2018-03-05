John Malkovich doesn't have the patience to direct another movie.

The 64-year-old actor went behind the camera once and helmed the 2002 well-received 'The Dancer Upstairs' starring Javier Bardem, but admitted he doesn't have any desire to become a full time film director because he said it was a ''nightmare''.

Speaking to The I Paper, Malkovich said: ''It's such a nightmare to get a film up and get it going.

''I don't have the patience really. Not for the directing work; I like that, that's very enjoyable and it's a delight.

''I'm not saying it's easy, or I do it well, or don't do it well. That's something I like very much. [It's] just too much aggro.''

Malkovich has got a number of projects in the works and has just wrapped up shooting the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic, 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile', where he stars as Judge Edward Cowart who presided over the 1979 trial, and the actor admitted he has no desire to retire.

He said: ''I don't know that I like anything as much as watching really good actors work. But I still for the most part generally like acting.''

The multi-Academy Award nominee has starred in a number of hit movies including 'Burn After Reading', 'Dangerous Liaisons' and even played a pompous version of himself in 'Being John Malkovich'.

But the actor has admitted he thinks there is more pressure on filmmakers to get their project shot and edited quickly.

He said: ''Now that everything in movies is really accelerated, there is less and less time to shoot.

''It used to be four months, then it was 10 weeks, then it was nine weeks, then it was eight, then it was six, now it feels like three minutes.''