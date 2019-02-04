The Sex Pistols have teamed up with Dr Martens to create a capsule collection.

The artwork from the punk legends' seminal album 'Never Mind the B******s, Here's The Sex Pistols' has inspired the footwear brand's latest range, with all the items in the collection baring lyrics from their 1977 track 'Pretty Vacant'.

Frontman John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, said: ''I like 'Doc Martin', but I prefer Dr Martens... Always worn 'em ,'steel' do! Dr Martens, my shoe of choice. No medical issues.''

Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, felt the group were the ideal match for the footwear giant because they have always ''perfectly captured and channelled the essence of the non-conformist Docs spirit''.

They said in a statement: ''When the Sex Pistols stormed onto the scene in 1975, they changed music forever. Everything about them - from the attitude and originality of their lyrics to the DIY aesthetic of their clothing - challenged the establishment and the clean-cut world of pop. They ushered in a loud, brash, no-holds-barred era of music. And while they only produced one album, 'Never Mind the B******s, Here's the Sex Pistols', in their short, two-year career - their legacy still lingers.

''This is a band that so perfectly captured and channelled the essence of the non-conformist Docs spirit. And just as Docs were adopted by subcultures, we continue to be influenced by them - a fact which gives even more meaning to this collaboration.''

The highly-anticipated collection includes the 1490 10-eye boot, 1460 8-eye boot, 1925 steel toe, Pressler canvas lace-up and Toomey canvas slip-on, as well as bags and T-shirts.