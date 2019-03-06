John Lydon's ''heart is broken'' for Keith Flint after he tragically passed away on Monday (03.03.19).

The Prodigy frontman was found dead at his home in Essex, at the age of 49, after he allegedly took his own life, and the Sex Pistols legend and close friend of the 'Omen' hitmaker has been left devastated by the news.

The punk icon also stated how important it is for people in the music industry suffering in silence to speak to someone and seek the help they need.

He told TMZ: ''My heart is broken for him. He was a good friend of mine ... What you've got to understand is, were not looking after each other anymore ... any of you out there, come talk to me. Alright? Come talk to me. We do not need to die.''

In the wake of the tragic news, Keith's bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim decided to axe their upcoming tour dates.

On the band's official Twitter account, they wrote: ''Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect. TheProdigyHQ (sic)''

Among the band's upcoming shows was a slot at this year's Glastonbury festival, over two decades since they became the first dance act to headline to legendary music festival in 1997, and one decade after their last appearance in 2009.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis confirmed The Prodigy's booking in a tribute to Keith, where she posted a snippet of their 1997 show on Twitter, and called the performance ''unforgettable''.

She wrote: ''We are so saddened to hear about the passing of Keith Flint. He's played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman. Here's a clip from 97 when they were the first dance band to headline Glastonbury - a huge, unforgettable moment. (sic)''

The 'Breathe' musicians confirmed Keith's passing on Monday, with a joint statement posted on Twitter.

It read: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''