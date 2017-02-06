Veteran actor John Lithgow is returning to the musical movie genre after signing on to star in Pitch Perfect 3.
The 71-year-old, who won a Screen Actors Guild award last week (29Jan17) for his work on royal drama The Crown, is preparing to switch gears for the comedy sequel, which will feature the return of Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick as members of a capella vocal group the Barden Bellas.
Details about his character have been kept under wraps, but he is no stranger to music-themed films - he appeared in the original Footloose in 1984.
Lithgow is the latest star to join the project - rapper Trinidad James was also recently announced as a new castmember.
Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Ruby Rose, and Brittany Snow will also appear in the film, which is currently being shot in Atlanta, Georgia with Trish Sie in the director's chair.
Pitch Perfect 3 is set for release in December (17).
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
When an influential and forward-thinking writer locks horns with a conservative author, things get a...
Luckily for the human race, dinosaurs were wiped from the face of the Earth millions...
In this pointed and involving New York drama, the snap of realistic dialogue more than...
After living together for 39 years, Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) are able...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Ben and George have been together for four years and finally decide to get married....
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...