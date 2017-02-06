The 71-year-old, who won a Screen Actors Guild award last week (29Jan17) for his work on royal drama The Crown, is preparing to switch gears for the comedy sequel, which will feature the return of Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick as members of a capella vocal group the Barden Bellas.

Details about his character have been kept under wraps, but he is no stranger to music-themed films - he appeared in the original Footloose in 1984.

Lithgow is the latest star to join the project - rapper Trinidad James was also recently announced as a new castmember.

Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Ruby Rose, and Brittany Snow will also appear in the film, which is currently being shot in Atlanta, Georgia with Trish Sie in the director's chair.

Pitch Perfect 3 is set for release in December (17).