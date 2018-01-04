John Lennon's motorcycle is set to be auctioned off at the National Motorcycle Museum in March.

A Honda Monkey-Trail Bike XUC 91H that was once owned by the late Beatles legend - who passed away aged 40 in 1980 after being shot and killed in the archway of his Manhattan apartment building - is reportedly set to fetch a whopping £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at a H&H Classics auction being held on March 4.

The bike - also known as a Honda Z50A - was sold to Henry Graham by John Lennon after the iconic musician moved out of his Tittenhurst Park estate in Surrey in 1971, after using it to get around the area for the two years he resided there.

Henry then sold the vehicle on to John Harington, the current vendor, who has kept the bike for the past 47 years, and has displayed it at various events and shows throughout that time.

Mark Bryan, Head of Sales for H&H Classics Motorcycle Department, said: ''Naturally we are thrilled to be entrusted with the marketing and sale of this bike, given its extraordinary provenance.''

A description of the bike on the H&H Classics website claims the model was ''owned and ridden by John Lennon around his Tittenhurst Park estate'', and that the vehicle is ''largely unrestored and original''.

The bike's description also states the current owners have kept the vehicle since June 1971, as John moved to New York in August of that year, and had sold the bike before he relocated.

The bike is being described as having ''huge investment potential'' and will go under the hammer The National Motorcycle Museum Motorcycle Auction in Solihull on Sunday, March 4, 2018.