John Lennon's 12-karat gold glasses are set to go under the hammer.

The late Beatles frontman's Hibo wrap-around frames - without lenses in them - are among a number of items previously belonging to members of the iconic rock group up for sale at the Omega Auctions sale in Newton-Le-Willows, St Helens, Merseyside, England, which takes place next Tuesday (26.03.19) from 11am.

The 'I'm Only Sleeping' songwriter's golden frames were a gift from fashion designer Barry Finch in 1967, and are the most sought-after item in the lot, which also includes a school book owned by Sir Paul McCartney and late guitarist George Harrison's ''Hitler tapes'', a cassette containing unheard tracks recorded in 1978 by George - who died from lung cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.

The tracklisting is as follows: 'Brazil Spoken Intro'; 'George Legs Harry', 'Brazil 1,2 & 3', Sooty Goes to Hawaii (Fast Version), '1 & 2, Mexican Song (George Harrison's Father In Law)' and 'Bullshot (Vocals Legs Larry Smith)'.

McCartney's book contains his English essays from his days at the Liverpool Institute High School for Boys between 1959 and 1960, when he was around 17 or 18 , with his teacher's feedback on them.

His tutor Mr. Durband advised the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker on one page: ''I'd answer the question first before challenging its truth.''

Harrison's tape is expected to fetch £3,000, whilst the essays could go for £10,000 or more.

A poster for the Liverpool band's second album, 1963's 'Please Please Me', is also expected to sell for between £8000 and £12000.

The promo was bought at a garage sale in America last year for just $7 (£5.30).

The items will be on display from 11am to 5pm on Monday (25.03.19) and the day of the auction.

Lennon - who was assassinated in New York City in 1980 at the age of 40 - started a trend for oval-shaped glassless lenses in the 60s, and they remain fashionable to this day.

More information on the forthcoming Beatles' auction can be found by visiting bid.omegaauctions.co.uk/m/view-auctions/info/id/41