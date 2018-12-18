John Legend says he hasn't ruled out hosting the Oscars after Kevin Hart stepped down but admits he does see it as a ''thankless job''.
John Legend hasn't ruled out hosting the Oscars.
The 'All Of Me' hitmaker thinks the role as host of the awards ceremony - which will take place in the United States in February 2019 - is a ''thankless job'' but he hasn't completely ruled out taking on the hosting duties if he was offered it.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I feel like it's a thankless job. Nobody really wins from hosting the Oscars. It doesn't really end up great for anybody. I'm not saying we're ruling it out.''
Kevin Hart was supposed to host the Academy Awards in 2019 but stepped down following the emergence of past homophobic tweets, and he has said sorry to the LGBTQ community for his previous ''insensitive words''.
He tweeted: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.
''I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. (sic)''
Kevin addressed his previous offensive tweets - some of which used the word ''gay'' as an insult, and all of which have now been deleted - by sharing a video, and insisted he only tries to ''spread positivity'' nowadays.
Speaking on the Instagram video, he said: ''I swear man our world is becoming beyond crazy. I'm not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me especially when I worked hard to get to the mental space that I am at now.
''My team calls me, 'Oh my God, Kevin, the world is upset about tweets you did years ago.' Oh my God. Guys, I'm almost 40 years old. If you don't believe that people grow, change, evolve as they get older, I don't know what to tell you.
''If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past - then do you. I'm the wrong guy, man. I'm in a great place, a great mature place where all I do is spread positivity. If you're not doing that, you're not on my page.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...