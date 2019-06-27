John Legend and Chrissy Teigen don't cook together.

The couple - who have children Luna, three, and Miles, 13 months, together - both enjoy making meals but prefer not to get into the kitchen at the same time because they have different culinary styles.

John, 40, told Hamptons magazine: ''We don't really cook together. I cook for her; she cooks for me.

''She's a bit more creative in the kitchen. I like to follow recipes, and I'm very good at executing them.

''I'll look them up online or literally in her book. I'm not really creative in the kitchen, but I love to cook.''

The 40-year-old singer is a big fan of a lot of the recipes that feature in Chrissy's 'Cravings' cookbooks.

He said: ''I love the French onion soup in her new book. It's incredible. She also does a really good braised short rib.''

When the 'All of Me' hitmaker gets in the kitchen, his 33-year-old wife always has one particular request.

John explained: ''I like to make macaroni and cheese. She loves my mac and cheese -- the garlic is really important.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has previously admitted all their friends and family prefer John's mac and cheese - but she thinks that's just because he is the cook, rather than it actually tasting better than her take on the classic dish.

She said: ''Something fun about the book is we'll have his take and then we'll have my take.

''For example, everybody in his family and all of our friends love his mac and cheese, but I think they only love it because 'John Legend is cooking it,' like, 'Oh my God! This is amazing!'''