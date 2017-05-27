John Legend wants to perform at Cheryl Tweedy's wedding but fears he might bring bad luck.

The 38-year-old singer actually sang at Cheryl's first wedding to Ashley Cole in 2006 and although that ended in divorce, he would be happy to perform again if she ties the knot for a third time, with Liam Payne.

Speaking about the possibility of performing again for Cheryl - who divorced her second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini last year - he told The Sun: ''Sure, why not? [But] I might be bad luck -- I'm not sure she wants to go down that road again.

''She'd be like, 'Last time you sang at my wedding you saw what happened!'''

Cheryl, 33, and Ashley, 36, split in 2010 amid allegations he had cheated on her and although a number of John's songs feature infidelity, he is taking no responsibility for the split.

He said: ''My first album had several songs about cheating and the aftermath of cheating.

''But I did not sing any cheating songs at Cheryl's wedding, I will say that for sure. I will not be blamed for anything that happened afterwards!''

Meanwhile, although he has been referring to her as his wife in recent interviews, Liam, 23, insisted he has no plans to marry Cheryl in the near future.

The 'Strip That Down' singer - who has son Bear Payne with Cheryl - said: ''I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I'm not really a religious person, so I know it's not really on the cards for me at the moment. So no, not yet, unfortunately.''