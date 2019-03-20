John Legend wants to ''live with less fear'' after learning how to swim.

The 40-year-old singer started taking swimming lessons recently for the first time since he was five years old, and he's now said his decision to beat his fear of the water came as he wanted to open up ''more opportunities'' for himself and his family.

He said: ''I'm definitely not where I need to be, but I'm much better than where I was, and it's only been a couple months now. I'm excited. It's so much fun to learn and to feel much more confident in the pool.

''I was never afraid to go in the pool, but I was afraid to go in the deep end. I'm happy that I'm able to live with less fear and be able to swim with my kids. It just opens up a lot more opportunities. I just want to be comfortable in any water settings. So if we're out on a boat on the ocean, if we're in a pool, no matter where we are.''

The 'All of Me' hitmaker was inspired to take up lessons after watching his two children - daughter Luna, two, and son Miles, 10 months, whom he has with wife Chrissy Teigen - in the water.

He added: ''She's [Luna] the one who got me excited about doing it, because we started giving her lessons. Even Miles is taking lessons now. He started lessons before me, and we have the same teacher.''

So far, John is doing well in his lessons, but still hasn't mastered the art of floating.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I still can't really [float]. It's also just kind of counterintuitive. So many things you have to try harder, and with floating you have to relax better. You have to learn that it's okay and you can relax and breathe easy.''