John Legend wants to be People's Sexiest Man Alive after finding out his fellow 'The Voice' coaches were both awarded the honour.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker brought up the fact that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine - who are joined by Kelly Clarkson on the panel - have received the title during Monday night's (25.02.19) episode of the talent show.

He said: ''I realise I'm the only man up here that hasn't won Sexiest Man Alive.

''I feel like if I'm on 'The Voice', that means I'm gonna get it.''

Blake - who is in a relationship with Gwen Stefani - was given the accolade in 2017, whilst the Maroon 5 frontman claimed the title in 2013.

John - who has daughter Luna, two, and nine-month-old son Miles with wife Chrissy Teigen - already has EGOT status, meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, but wants to extend his title to ''EGOTSMA''.

Adam joked: ''That's the EGOTSMA.''

The 'Sugar' hitmaker also quipped that he wouldn't want a Tony, a theatre accolade.

He said: ''That's so much better. Are you kidding me? I don't want a Tony.''

And country star Blake agreed: ''I don't want to go to one of those shows to get one of those things. The parking's horrible, the backstage is cramped, you can't get a drink. It's much more convenient to just go for Sexiest Man Alive.''

Meanwhile, Blake - who has won 'The Voice' six times with his hopefuls - said he doesn't see John as a ''threat'' on the new season.

The 42-year-old musician said: ''I don't know how deadly John is as a coach. I can only tell you that I have absolutely no faith in his ability to win this show.

''Not as long as I'm on, you know what I'm saying? I wanna beat him.''