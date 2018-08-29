John Legend would like another child.

The 'All Of Me' hitmaker - who is already a father to Luna, two, and Miles, three months - would love to have another baby with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Asked on Big Boy's Neighborhood if he'd like to add to his brood, he said: ''I think so, we'd like to. We can do three.''

Meanwhile, John previously admitted he has been changed by fatherhood.

He said: ''I think being a father helps me understand even more how fragile life can be sometimes and how much it's imperative for us who have so many resources and so much power to try to make other kids' lives better.

''Because we know we can afford for our kids to have proper health care, to have proper education, but there are so many kids in our country and around the world who don't have that and I think this experience of fatherhood has made me double down on saying, we got to do what we can together to make this world better for our young people growing up.''

However, John admits parenting has been a ''whole new challenge'' for him and Chrissy.

He shared: ''Being parents is the biggest difference. Going from dating to engaged to married - there's some difference. But bringing a new life into the world and parenting together is a whole new challenge. It's a whole new joy as well. It alters your life in a way that is very different than any other milestone. I think it's the most strengthening that you can go through, though, because it's a challenge and because you have to do it together and help each other, if you're doing it right. It builds a stronger bond that you wouldn't have otherwise.''