John Legend will sing 'God Only Knows' during the In Memoriam segment at the Grammy Awards.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker will team up with Broadway star Cynthia Erivo to perform a ''downtempo'' version of the Beach Boys track while the tribute to departed stars of the music world airs during the ceremony on February 12.

The Recording Academy needs to whittle down a list of over 500 names to decide the 50 people who will be included during the three-minute tribute.

Awards bosses have also revealed Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Andra Day will be joining forces for a performance to honour the music of the Bee Gees, in reference to the fact it is the 40th anniversary of their iconic 1977 album 'Saturday Night Fever'.

Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham have also been added to the line-up of performers, alongside previously-announced stars including Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, Chance the Rapper, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

Beyonce - who announced last week she and Jay Z are expecting twins - is also expected to take to the stage as she was spotted rehearsing at a secret location in Los Angeles with a camera crew, glam squad and team of dancers a few days ago.

Bruno Mars is also set to perform and it has been reported he is in talks to team up with The Time for a tribute to late singer Prince, who tragically passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.