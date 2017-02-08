The singer/songwriter will be joined by Broadway star Cynthia Erivo as the music world remembers the performers, producers and moguls who have passed away in the last year.

The Recording Academy officials have selected 50 people, including the likes of Prince, George Michael, and Leonard Cohen, who will feature during the three-minute tribute.

The ceremony in Los Angeles will also feature a tribute to the Bee Gees to mark the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 album Saturday Night Fever. Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, and Andra Day will join forces to honour the music of the group.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Bruno Mars will perform a Prince tribute with The Time.