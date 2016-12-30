John Legend says the world ''needs'' Kanye West.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker hopes his pal - who was hospitalised earlier this year with exhaustion and sleep deprivation - is on the mend.

He said: ''This is a very difficult life and a difficult business. I don't want to try to play pop psychologist, so I'm not gonna try to analyse what's happening with him.

''I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he's ready to go again, because music needs him. The world needs him. I think he's such an important talent.''

And the 38-year-old singer - who has eight-month-old Luna with his wife Chrissy Teigen - admitted it can be tough balancing a career and family life.

He added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''We need him at full strength. How do you balance everything you do - acting, producing, music, fatherhood? You start with knowing what's most important to you. My family is most important and then second is music.

''My music career is the reason I have the power to do everything else. There's a lot of power in celebrity. I obviously use it to sell my own projects and produce TV, and, you know, I use it to get reservations at restaurants too. But you try to use it for something that'll benefit the world too.''

His comments come after John admitted he is ''disappointed'' with Kanye for meeting with US President elect Donald Trump.

He shared: ''I don't think it's impossible to talk to [Donald Trump] about issues, but I won't be used as a publicity stunt. I think Kanye was a publicity stunt.

''I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country. I think the things he's promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing. Whatever's in his mind, I disagree with him.''