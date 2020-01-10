John Legend has teased his new album is ''sexy and soulful'' and is nearing completion.
The 'All of Me' hitmaker is close to finishing his long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Darkness and Light' and has given fans an idea of what to expect.
John - who was named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I have a new solo album, we are getting close on that. I am really excited about the music.
''I don't think it's a huge departure, it's really soulful, it's really sexy. It's really some great love songs.''
The 41-year-old ballad singer admitted that whilst his wife Chrissy Teigen - with whom he has children Luna, three, and 19-month-old son Miles - loves his new material, it's not the same as being a fan because they are in each other's company all the time.
He added: ''She loves them but she is with me all day, so it's not the same as just being a fan of someone's music.
''When you're married to them you spend a lot of time with them and it's a totally different kind of relationship.''
John recently revealed his daughter doesn't think he's a ''great singer''.
The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker's oldest child is far more impressed by the talents of his 'Beauty and the Beast' duet partner, Ariana Grande.
He said recently: ''She told me one day, 'Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer. You're not a great singer.'''
John - who released festive LP 'A Legendary Christmas' in 2018 - explained it was their duet which first introduced Luna to Ariana's music.
He added: ''Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she's, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande.''
However, that doesn't mean the youngster has stopped listening to her dad's songs completely.
He added: ''But in addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album.''
