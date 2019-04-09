John Legend has been learning to swim with the help of Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte.

The 40-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on Monday afternoon (08.14.19) to reveal that he's has been taking lessons in his backyard pool from the 12-time Olympic medallist after admitting in January that he wasn't proficient in the water.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker shared a video of himself swimming alongside the athlete while his two-year-old daughter Luna looked on alongside his wife Chrissy Teigen.

John was seen wearing a pair of blue swim trunks and goggles as he executed a freestyle swimming stroke, or front crawl.

The 'Ordinary People' singer first made the revelation on Twitter earlier this year confessing to his 12.4 million followers he ''can't really swim''.

He wrote: ''I can't really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5. My dad learned in his 60's so I feel like I'm ahead of schedule.''

A fan then joked that he was lying on his song 'All of Me' because of the line: ''My head's under water/But I'm breathing fine.''

They quipped: ''So what happened when your head was under water? Did you breathe fine? Was it all a lie?!''

John - who also has 11-month-old son Miles with his wife Chrissy - retweeted the post, and laughed: ''All. Lies. Hahaha (sic).''

Some users were less than impressed, with one suggesting it's not ideal that John doesn't know how to swim properly because he many not be able to dive into his own pool if his children ever slipped in.

A follower then responded: ''Not trying to disrespect U or your kids. Just wanted to put out there for general knowledge about pools, children, and safety precautions in response to someone commenting @ John slipping into pool (sic).''

John's wife Chrissy, 33, hit back at people who commented on the couple's parenting capabilities, but she later said she ''misunderstood'' and admitted she can get ''defensive'' when people criticise their brood's safety.