John Legend thinks R. Kelly's arrest has been a ''long time coming''.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has spoken out in support of the singer's alleged victims after R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County's State Attorney last week.

He said: ''I think it's been a long time coming. I think a lot of us kind of tolerated or looked the other way on that issue for a long time, and a lot of people were being hurt for decades. We looked away for too long ... These stories have been around for decades. I think let justice play out. Obviously its difficult to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt in court, so we'll see what happens, but I think his victims deserve justice.''

John spoke out during the Lifetime documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly'.

Speaking to The Today Show, he added: ''I'm so glad that victims got to have their voices heard. But I think them having their voices heard, this story being retold - because this has been told before - I think being retold through [the documentary] really brought the issue to a lot of people's attention.''

R. Kelly was recently released from jail after posting bail. He has now been allowed out of jail after handing over 10 percent of his $1 million bail amount. Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg has also pleaded not guilty on Kelly's behalf.

A grand jury had convened last week to investigate an alleged sex tape, and it has now been claimed the tape ''was a pivotal force leading to the charges''.

Records show the 'Ignition' hitmaker will face court on March 8 for the charges.

Previously, Greenberg claimed his client denies any wrongdoing. Following the allegations against Kelly, several stars have spoken out against him, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who both pulled their collaborations with the rapper from streaming service in the wake of the claims.