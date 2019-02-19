John Legend has revealed Chrissy Teigen gets a ''devilish look on her face'' but won't tell him what she's going to say before she tweets about him.
The 'Preach' singer admitted his wife - with whom he has kids Luna, two, and Miles, nine months - is much ''funnier and cooler'' then he is.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', John said: ''We'll sit next to each other on the couch and she'll have this devilish look on her face.
''You know, like she's conniving some kind of devious plan, and then the tweet will go out, and I'll just look over and go [chuckles wryly] 'Uh huh, that's funny.'''
Ellen read out some of Chrissy's tongue-in-cheek tweets during the show, all of which left John giggling at his wife's distinctive sense of humour.
One tweet read: ''I always have a note in my pocket that says 'john did it' just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry (sic)''
In another, the model simply wrote: ''I like to send John nudes and say 'sorry wrong person'. (sic)''
Meanwhile Chrissy recently admitted that whilst she's quite ''introverted'' in real life, she reveals a much more ''goofy'' personality in the videos she posts on social media.
The model explained that her daughter Luna helps bring out that particular side of her character.
She said: ''It sounds weird to say, but I really am an introvert. Luna's just two and a half now, and bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before, so I get to be goofy; I get to be silly.
''We are all very much homebodies. I'm not the type to meet a friend for lunch; I'm only comfortable in my home.''
