John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl commercial has been re-edited to remove a helicopter following the death of Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter accident on Sunday (26.01.20), and as a result Genesis - a luxury vehicle division of Hyundai - have taken a chopper out of their upcoming advert for their new Genesis GV80 motor.

A Genesis spokesperson told USA Today: ''Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial.

''The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families.''

In the ad, which will air during Sunday's (02.02.20) Super Bowl - which will be contested by the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers - John and Chrissy say farewell to ''old luxury'', and she makes a quip about him being PEOPLE's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive.

John took to Twitter last Sunday, ahead of the Grammys, which took place at the Staples Center - where Kobe played for the LA Lakers - to pay tribute to the late retired basketball pro following the awful news of his passing.

He wrote: ''I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe (sic)''

Earlier this week, it was revealed there will be a tribute to Kobe at the Super Bowl.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the news in his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference, saying: ''I don't think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a special person. I did have the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot to our world and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but as well as everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter. It's hard to understand and it's hard to process.''