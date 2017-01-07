John Legend says Quincy Jones is one of his role models.

The 'All Of Me' singer is hugely inspired by the legendary music producer and the pair have discussed working together in the future.

Speaking about his role models, John told Billboard: ''Quincy Jones is certainly of them.

''We talk about a lot of things. He's hugely influential to me and he's always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.

''We've talked about working together. He and my father actually have a hat line they're doing together. Popz Topz is my father's hat brand, and Quincy's going to do a special collection with him.''

John won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Glory', along with Common, in 2015 and said performing at the Oscars was one of the highlights of his life.

He said: ''We're used to going to the Grammys and the AMAs and those kinds of things. I was like, 'Wow, this is fun being at a different place than I normally am.' Obviously, the world's watching and the opportunity to perform at the Oscars was just incredible and pretty monumental part of my career. I say, just enjoy it.''