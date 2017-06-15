John Legend is shunning hotels for luxury houses while on tour.

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has been accompanied on some of his recent concert dates by wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and their daughter Luna, 14 months, and they have been enjoying a home-away-from-home in a series of luxurious residences.

According to TMZ, the family most recently stayed at a Kansas City estate, which rents for a staggering $10,000 a night, while when in Nashville, John and his loved ones were treated to a $1,600-a-night, colonial-esque estate boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, courtesy of AirBnB.

But while performing in Woodinville, Washington, earlier this month, the 31-year-old singer opted for a more modest pad, taking a $720-a-night, three bedroom and three bathroom house in Seattle, which boasted great views of the city skyline.

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently admitted she is keen to have another child with John and even suffering from postpartum depression after having Luna wouldn't put her off getting pregnant again.

She said: ''I would definitely adopt or have foster children.

''But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was - could it?''

But the 'Lip Sync Battle' star has hinted she underestimated how difficult parenting would be and has admitted being a full-time mother is very demanding.

Speaking about her experience as a first-time parent, she shared: ''I didn't know how tough it would be. [It is] all-encompassing.''

And despite finding parenting tough at times, John said the couple plan on expanding their brood in the future and hope to have ''three or four'' children.

Speaking previously about their family plans, he said: ''It's a beautiful thing. We want to have a few more hopefully. Three or four. We'll play it by ear though.''