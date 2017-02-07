John Legend will be bringing his daughter Luna on tour.

The 'All Of Me' singer's 10-month-old baby girl and his 31-year-old model wife will be following John on the road for the 'Darkness And Light Tour', which kicks off in Miami on May 12 and wraps up in New Orleans in June.

Speaking during a Facebook Live chat, he said: ''The awesome part about this tour is my family is coming along. This'll be Luna's first tour. She'll be there, so I won't have to spend a lot of time away from my family. That's the subtitle of the tour: 'Darkness And Light Tour: Luna's First Tour.' ''

The couple feel blessed to have baby Luna and are planning on expanding their brood, with the Sports Illustrated model keen to have a little boy.

She recently said: ''Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!''

And John, 38, says he'd love to have three or four kids.

He said: ''It's a beautiful thing. We want to have a few more hopefully. Three or four. We'll play it by ear though.''

Chrissy said she would like to become pregnant again towards the end of 2017 after the tour.

She said: ''When we get to stay at home. [John] goes on tour, I think, all of May, so after that, I guess. He's literally like, 'Please unfreeze me.' ''

The pair struggled with infertility for several years before turning to IVF to conceive, and

John revealed they decided to speak to a doctor to try and figure out why it wasn't happening naturally for them.

He explained: ''We figured eventually we'd have to go into the doctor and see why it wasn't happening naturally.

''You know, sometimes it's just harder for some people than for others. He's never really told us that there was something specific that he could identify was the reason why it just didn't work out naturally. We did what we had to do.''