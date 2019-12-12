John Legend's daughter doesn't think he's a ''great singer''.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months, with wife Chrissy Teigen and he admitted his oldest child is far more impressed by the talents of his 'Beauty and the Beast' duet partner, Ariana Grande.

Speaking on 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', he said: ''She told me one day, 'Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer. You're not a great singer.' ''

John explained it was their duet which first introduced Luna to Ariana's music.

He added: ''Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she's, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande.''

However, that doesn't mean the youngster has stopped listening to her dad's songs completely.

He added: ''But in addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album.''

The 'Voice' coach praised his wife, Chrissy Teigen, for helping him to maintain a level of honesty with how he is portrayed in public.

He said: ''I think being married to Chrissy actually encourages that because she's so real with her fans all the time. If you were paying attention on Twitter the other night, she did just a random Q&A just because she felt like doing it.''

Last month, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star revealed her husband had got ''wine drunk'' and gave an impromptu performance at Universal Studios and John admitted he's now got a reputation for ''singing to [himself]'' when he's intoxicated.

Explaining the moment - which his wife shared to Twitter, John said: ''I was drunk, but I wasn't so drunk that I didn't know my lyrics.

''I changed the lyrics to fit the fact that I was wearing a onesie with my face on it.

''So, the day after Halloween, we had a few glasses of wine. And then, by the end of the night, we were about to leave and we passed the DJ booth and Chrissy was like, 'John, that DJ probably has a mic...' And now I'm famous for wine-drunkenly singing to myself.''