John Legend's daughter doesn't watch television.

The 'All of Me' musician and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter Luna into the world 12 months ago, and admits they haven't introduced her to ''entertainment'' of any kind just yet, although she has started to take an interest in her parents' mobile phones.

John said when talking about the projects he chooses now he's a father: ''I will probably do a few more things that are kid-friendly, but I'll still make music for grownups. We actually haven't given her any entertainment [or] television yet, but soon enough. She sees us on our phones all day and she's, like, jealous. She wants to grab them all the time.''

And the 38-year-old musician admits baby Luna influences a lot of his decisions now, as he's conscious about the world she's going to grow up in.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think about the world I want my daughter to grow up in. I think about the world I want to see, and I want a world where people have opportunity and where people have justice, where people have equality. I'm in a position where I [can] advocate for them, fight for them, and use my celebrity and my voice and my audience for good.''

It isn't the first time the 'Love Me Now' singer has spoken about his daughter's influence over his life, as he previously admitted being a father has caused him to alter his work schedule so he can fit in more family time.

He said: ''We also make some decisions about how to budget our time based on the fact that we're parents now, and there are some things that I would've said yes to before that I say no to now. And there are some choices that I'll make now that I wouldn't have made before.''

But John is looking forward to bringing his daughter on tour with him this year.

He added: ''I'm excited that we're in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that'll be fun. I'm in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she's around us as much as possible. Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus - a long way from my bachelor days.''