John Legend's daughter Luna has brought him and his wife Chrissy Teigen ''closer''.

The 38-year-old singer has had a strong relationship with the 31-year-old beauty - who he wed in 2013 - since they started dating in 2007, but he admits the 12 months since their little girl was born have been even better for them.

Speaking about fatherhood on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Tuesday (25.04.17), he said: ''Oh, it's beautiful, it's very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together.''

And the 'Ordinary People' singer has revealed the arrival of his first child has filled him with a ''different kind of love'', and he is overwhelmed with a ''powerful feeling'' whenever he looks at Luna.

He explained: ''It's a very like powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you.

''It's a different kind of love. It's very pure, it's unconditional, but they haven't earned it yet.

''They didn't do anything, they just exist. You love them completely, but it's not like built on anything other than ... Their existence!''

John has admitted him and his spouse will be ''sad'' if Luna doesn't want to spend quality time with her parents when she grows up.

He explained: ''Chrissy says, 'If they don't want to come have dinner with us when we're old and if they don't want to hang out or call us, I'm gonna be so sad.' We put so much love into this.''

And the brunette beauty has praised Luna - who celebrated her first birthday on April 14 - as being ''all the best parts'' of her and John.

Writing on social media recently, the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host said: ''My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. (sic).''