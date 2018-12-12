John Legend is giving away free copies of his Christmas album on an online flower shop.

The 39-year-old singer released his first-ever festive record, 'A Legendary Christmas', in October, and now he's teamed up with 1800flowers.com to offer a free digital download to anyone who purchases a bouquet from their 'Legendary Christmas Collection' from now until December 22.

The record features eight classics and six new songs, and the 'All of Me' singer is currently on tour in the US in support of the album.

Previously announcing the release and tour, John uploaded a promotional video featuring his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children Luna, two, and Miles, six months, and said: ''What's up everybody it's John Legend here. It's sunny Los Angeles in September but I can't stop thinking about Christmas. I just made a new Christmas album, I've been wanting to do this for a long time.

''We recorded eight classic Christmas songs plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you. The album is called 'A Legendary Christmas' and we're about to have 'A Legendary Christmas Tour' coming to a city near you soon!

''November 15 through to the end of the year with our 'A Legendary Christmas Tour' and we want to see you there!''

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker was busy working over the summer on the festive tracks but found it ''surreal'' because the temperatures were scorching at the time and he was singing about snow.

He said at the time: ''Yes, I'm so excited. So we have five new Christmas songs on the album, and quite a few classics. I've been recording it all summer.

''Recording Christmas songs over the summer puts you in a good mood! It's kinda surreal combining 100 degree Los Angeles summer with Christmas songs.''