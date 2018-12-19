John Legend wants to buy Chrissy Teigen a ''practical but beautiful'' Christmas present.

The 39-year-old musician has said he always makes sure to give his wife Chrissy - with whom he has Luna, two, and Miles, seven months - something she can get use out of when it comes to buying Christmas presents, but also strives to find something ''tasteful'' for a touch of romance.

Speaking about his gifting choices, he said: ''I like it to be practical, but also really beautiful and tasteful. Things she can use but are also fly.''

The 'All of Me' hitmaker - who married Chrissy in 2013 - has already secured his present for the 'Lip Sync Battle' host this year, and says his Christmas duties are now done, as his wife is sorting out the gifts for their brood.

He added: ''I have Chrissy's present, and Miles won't know the difference. Chrissy's really been doing most of it! She's been working on Luna's stuff a lot.''

Although the famous couple will have their hands full with two tots this Christmas, John insists they still make time to ''get dressed up and go on a date night'' together as part of their festive traditions.

He said: ''It's fun to get dressed up and go on date night. She likes me in a nice, black suit with a white shirt and she's happy. I like her in all variations, but I like sexy!''

Currently, John is out on his holiday tour which will see him play shows up until December 23, but he insists he will be home on Christmas Day (25.12.18) after performing at Kris Jenner's Christmas party on December 24.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''We'll be home [for Christmas]. Our last show is the 23rd, I'll do a little performance for Kris Jenner's party on the 24th and then we'll be home on the 25th!''