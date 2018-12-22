John Legend was advised to make his Christmas album by Mariah Carey a long time ago.
John Legend was encouraged to make a Christmas album by Mariah Carey.
The 39-year-old singer has produced his first festive compilation, 'A Legendary Christmas' and admitted it was the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker who gave him the idea for the record.
He explained: ''We did a song called 'When Christmas Comes'. Even at the time, Mariah was like, 'You need to do a Christmas album'.
''And I agreed and I just didn't feel like I had the time at that time to do it.
''But I made time this year and I'm glad I did.''
John - who has children Luna, two, and Miles, seven months, with wife Chrissy Teigen - had also promised to ''fully embrace'' the theme on the live shows that accompanied the record.
Speaking in a recent interview, he pledged: ''We're going to make [the show] Christmassy.
''We're going to have decorations and fully embrace the retro vibe.
''I think we set the tone with the album photoshoot and we'll continue with that tone for the tour.''
And the 'All of Me' singer doesn't think his embracing of the festive season every night will leave him tired of Christmas.
He said: ''Who knows how I'll feel after that tour, but I think after the tour and then a significant break from Christmas, I'll probably actually want to do some more.''
John's festive record has already won over his whole family.
He said: ''They all like it. Chrissy likes hearing it, Luna too.
''We all like to dance to it and we all love Christmas music.
''I think we're all unabashedly embracing tradition and the festive spirit and I think it's why I featured the family in the album photoshoot - it's really all about family and love and music.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...