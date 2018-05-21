John Legend named his newborn son after Miles Davis.

The 'A Good Night' hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen, 32, welcomed their second child into the world over the weekend, and called the tot Miles Theodore Stephens, in honour of the influential jazz musician, who passed away in 1991.

He told E! News: ''We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it.

''Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens.

''When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.' ''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer- who was born John Roger Stephens - previously gave a nod to civil rights activist and musician Nina Simone when he and Chrissy named their two-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

His comments were made on the red carpet for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday evening (20.05.18), and his wife teased him for going out days after their sons birth while she watched from home.

She joked on Twitter: ''Wow didn't u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting (sic)''

However, the 'All of Me' singer did mention the new arrival on the night, gushing over his growing family.

He added: ''We're so excited to have him in the family now. It's nice to have our little family of four now.''