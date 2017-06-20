John Legend has postponed his planned performances in the US due to a mystery illness.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has taken to Twitter to apologise to his fans as he has been forced to take some time out to rest his voice.

He was due to perform in Columbia, Maryland, and Camden, New Jersey next week.

On Tuesday (20.06.17), John tweeted: ''I want to personally apologize. I've gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We are postponing the shows in MD & NJ. (sic)''

He also wrote in a picture message: ''To All My Fans In DC/MARYLAND/VIRGINIA/ AND PHILADELPHIA/SOUTH JERSEY I Want to Personally Apologise. I've gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We will be postponing the shows at Merriweather Post Pavilion and BB&T Pavilion in Camden. We Will announce the new dates very soon.

''All tickets and seating will be honored. I'm so sorry for the inconvenience.

''I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible.

''Thank you for your understanding. (sic)''

The 38-year-old musician - who has 14-month-old daughter Luna with his model wife Chrissy Teigen - is still expected to perform his show in New London, Connecticut, on Friday (23.06.17) and two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week.

John is currently on a world tour in support of his latest album 'Darkness and Light' and has been joined on the road with his wife and baby girl.

Sharing his excitement on them coming on the road with him, he previously gushed: ''The awesome thing about this tour is my family is coming along!

''This will be Luna's first tour, she's gonna be on the tour bus with me.''