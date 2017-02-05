John Legend isn't invited to be a member of Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian West's book club.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker admitted he is being left out of his wife's new literary venture, which the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star announced on Twitter earlier this week.

He told E! News: ''I don't know if I was invited! I didn't see my name on the tweet. I think it might be just the ladies.''

Chrissy is known for her outspoken ways on social media, but her husband - with whom she has nine-month-old daughter Luna - insists she doesn't need him to step in and defend her when she gets embroiled in a war of words online.

He said: ''Oh, she knows what she's doing. She knows what she's saying and she knows when it'll get a little bit of feedback, positive or negative, and she's strong enough and smart enough to handle it.''

But the 38-year-old singer is very supportive of his wife, and is excited about the 31-year-old beauty's upcoming appearance in Sports Illustrated magazine's famous Swimsuit issue, her seventh feature in as many years and her first since welcoming Luna into the world.

He said: ''She looks great.I'm excited for her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

''I'm very proud of her. She's an awesome woman.''

While John insists he hasn't been invited to be a member of the book club, Kim and Chrissy insisted earlier in the week it would be easy for anyone to join.

Kim announced: ''So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!

''I'm making them read ''Embraced By The Light'' as our first book! (sic)''

And when Chrissy was asked by one Twitter user what they can do to join the club, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star quipped: ''I think you just get the book and read, my dude / dudette (sic)''

Later, Kim added: ''Everyone's invited!!!! (sic)''