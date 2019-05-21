John Legend says his daughter Luna already has Chrissy Teigen's sense of humour.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker revealed his three-year-old girl - who made an adorable 'Saturday Night Live' appearance over the weekend - has picked up some performance skills from her mum and even ''plays for laughs''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious.

''She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's role playing everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between. She's acting out scenes all the time. She's very entertaining.''

Meanwhile, the loved up couple are set to celebrate their son Miles' first birthday in a few days after he hit the milestone this month.

John, 40, said: ''We haven't done his party yet. We're going to do it this week. The forecast was rain and we were going to have a petting zoo, so we were like, 'Let's hold off.'

''Let's hope the weather cooperates this week. It's supposed to never rain in Southern California, but it does sometimes. It actually rains here.''

Meanwhile Chrissy, 33, has previously opened up about her home life, describing it as ''controlled chaos'' but she relishes the disorganised nature of her family life.

She shared: ''We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos. I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set.

''Like, there's never really a peaceful moment. I think that's why when I'm like in a car or something, [people are] like, 'What music do you like to listen to in the car?' I'm like, 'Silence.' I like pure silence, 'cause our house is crazy, and there's always people in and out, and it's just like kind of a hectic lifestyle. But I, I dunno, I like it, I prefer it.''