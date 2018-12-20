Chart-topping singer John Legend has revealed he relishes cooking alongside his wife Chrissy Teigen over the festive season.
John Legend's favourite part of Christmas is cooking alongside his wife Chrissy Teigen.
The 39-year-old singer - who has been married to the world-famous model since 2013 - has revealed he loves spending time in the kitchen with his beloved wife during the festive season.
Speaking to E! News, John shared: ''We love to cook. We love music. We love it all. The best part [of the holidays] is cooking together and serving our family.''
Chrissy, 33 - who has kids Luna, two, and seven-month-old Miles with the chart-topping singer - has actually written two cookbooks over the last two years.
However, there's one recipe that John particularly enjoys during the winter months.
The 'All Of Me' hitmaker explained: ''The French onion soup is perfect for winter.''
Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed that in spite of her own passion for cooking, her daughter Luna is frustratingly fussy about what she eats.
The model has gone to extreme lengths to ensure her two-year-old daughter eats well and has even created a whole laminated menu for her, complete with pictures of the food.
She wrote in a series of tweets: ''I always came from the mindset of ''eat what we serve or go to bed hungry'' but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!! ... I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects ... a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realise how insane this was til I started typing it (sic)''
