John Legend believes Kanye West saw a lot of himself in President Donald Trump.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has previously criticised his friend's support of the American leader and he thinks the 'Bound 2' rapper was ''seduced'' by Trump's marketing tactics, admitting he wasn't convinced Kanye understood what the Commander-in-Chief stands for.

Speaking to Heat magazine, he said: ''It's all very disconcerting. I think the bottom line is, Kanye's been seduced by the marketing appeal, the persona of Trump that reminds him so much of himself. That's what he's been seduced by.

''And I don't know that he even knows what Trump's policies are, or the substance of his legislative programme. But I think he sees a lot of himself in Trump and he admires that. And it's unfortunate.''

Kanye recently announced that he plans to take a step back from politics as he feels he has been ''used to spread messages he doesn't believe in''.

In a series of Twitter posts, he wrote: ''I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer ... I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war ... I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world ... My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! (sic)''