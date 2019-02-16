Music star John Legend has admitted he finds it ''stressful'' to read the news.
John Legend finds it ''stressful'' to read the news.
The 40-year-old singer - who is married to model Chrissy Teigen - admits he finds it hard to read the news, but he's insisted it's still possible to instigate positive changes in the world.
He said: ''It's stressful to read the news sometimes.
''Sometimes we can get so frustrated and throw up our hands, and it's important that we realise we can actually do something.''
John and his wife are both outspoken about various political and social issues.
And the chart-topping star thinks it's important that music inspires ''activism''.
He told the BBC: ''I've always been inspired by Marvin Gaye.
''He showed us that activism can be part of your art; and that art can inspire other people's activism.''
Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed that she and John are ''both apologisers'' whenever they fight.
The celebrity duo - who have kids Luna, two, and nine-month-old Miles - have the occasional argument over ''scheduling and communication'', but Chrissy insisted their tiffs never last for long because they're both happy to say sorry.
The model - who has been married to the award-winning star since 2013 - said: ''It helps that John and I fight very differently. I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser. But in the end, we're both apologisers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing.
''A lot of our fights revolve around - we don't have them often - scheduling, communication, or 'You told me this, but I was holding Luna, and I was baking cookies at the same time, how was I supposed to listen to this and have a conversation?!'''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...