John Legend won't be spending Father's Day with his children.

The proud dad of Luna, three, and 13-month-old Miles has revealed both he and their mother Chrissy Teigein are overseas meaning they haven't been able to celebrate the holiday on Sunday (16.06.19) with their kids.

He told PEOPLE magazine: ''Last year we did a big thing. We did a big brunch with the family and Chrissy took me out to Napa Valley for dinner at French Laundry. It was a beautiful day.

''This year, we have to fly to France for work. We'll be at Cannes Lions [International Festival of Creativity] next week and Chrissy and I both have to be there. So we'll spend Father's Day together but the kids will still be in LA.''

However, the 'All of Me' hitmaker revealed the family enjoyed a ''great'' trip together recently, and they have more planned over the summer which will make up for Father's Day.

He added: ''We had a great vacation [to Paris and Italy]. It was so much fun. [This summer] is gonna be fun...

''We're going to Cannes Lions; that'll be exciting. We've got a couple of more trips planned with the kids. One more to Europe and one to Asia. It's gonna be a pretty fun, busy summer.''

Meanwhile, John has teamed up with diaper brand Pampers to help install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the US and Canada, in order to encourage more dads to step up to the challenge.

He recently said: ''It all started from an organic situation which was that Chrissy and I both shared diaper-changing duties with Luna. We really started getting behind the idea of dads having diaper duty and that being a part of co-parenting.

''Then Pampers and Koala Kare came together to say, 'You know what? We're encouraging dads to change diapers and be active parts of the parenting duties, but a lot of times, the facilities aren't built for that to happen.' ''