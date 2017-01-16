The Oscar-nominated singer opened up about family life with his Sports Illustrated model wife and their nine-month-old daughter, Luna, revealing the couple are keen to add to their brood.

"She's (Luna) turning nine months right now. She's crawling, kind of propping herself up with the coffee table," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She can stand herself up. She's not walking yet. It's a pretty fun time. We're enjoying this whole period of our lives and of her life."

John and Chrissy were open about turning to IVF in their journey to have a child, with the Lip Sync Battle co-host even admitting she picked a female embryo to ensure they had a girl.

Despite their busy schedules, John admits he and Chrissy "find time" to be alone together, and won't let work get in the way of their desire to procreate.

"We want to have more. I don't know the timing, but we definitely wanna have at least a couple more," John continued, before adding of spending time with his wife: "We had a great vacation over the holiday, and then we made time to have date night, movie night, cooking at home night. We do all sorts of things."

Luna has some super talented parents to take after, given John's incredible voice and Chrissy's stunning looks. However, the 38-year-old singer isn't sure who the tot is more like right now.

"It's hard to say (who I see more of in her). She hasn't said any words yet. When she starts talking, we'll start to know who she is," he confessed.

But Luna is already showing signs of being bright, as she has already said her first word.

"I feel like she already said her first word which is, 'Hi,' because I feel like she's aware she's saying it, and she waves when she says it, so I feel like that's her first official word," he smiled.