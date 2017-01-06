John Legend doesn't think he's the ''perfect husband''.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker - who has eight-month-old daughter Luna with his wife Chrissy Teigen - insists he isn't as romantic ''as some people might think'' but quipped he is working on it.

He said: ''I'm definitely not the perfect husband. I try to remember to buy flowers randomly - that's a good thing to do. I'm not as romantic as some people might think. I'm working on it. My friends certainly don't think I'm some special guru of love.''

And the 38-year-old singer is much ''tougher on everybody'' now he has a family as he wants to spend as much time with his wife and daughter as possible.

He added: ''Now that I have a family, I'm tougher on everybody who works for me. There's more 'Nope, I'm not going' and 'Nope, I'm not doing this.' I try to stay home as much as I can. I just don't want to miss out on this important time in Luna's life.''

John feels he has a very ''mellow and subdued'' personality in comparison to Chrissy's and admits he wishes he has ''more emotion'' at times.

He told InStyle magazine: ''I get things done. I'm good at executing, at following through ... I think because my personality is kind of mellow and subdued, it's good for me to have someone who is kind of the other way. She's energetic and passionate and has more emotion. I think she wishes I had more emotion sometimes too.

''But she makes me have more fun than I would normally have. I don't think the whole thing of opposites attract is exactly right - you have to have enough in common. But the combination of the two of us is dynamic and exciting.''