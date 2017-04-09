John Legend is ''not an emotional man''.

The 'All of Me' singer - who has 11-month-old daughter Luna with his model wife Chrissy Teigen - may be known for his heartfelt lyrics, but he isn't so expressive about his feelings in everyday life.

He told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I'm not an emotional man in general, which surprises people.

''However, I wrote 'Right By You' from my new album, for my daughter Luna, and when she was two months old, I sang it to her and Chrissy, which made me cry.

''Chrissy, Luna and music are my greatest loves.''

The 38-year-old star admits he used to use his songwriting abilities to try and impress girls when he was younger.

He said: ''When I was at high school, I used to write gospel songs for girls I was trying to hit on.

''Sometimes it worked, but not all the time.''

Meanwhile, John recently admitted becoming a parent had changed his songwriting style.

Speaking about his current style and how it differs from his 2004 debut album 'Get Lifted', John said: ''I've grown up a lot in the last twelve years and had a lot more life experiences. Getting married and having a baby have added new perspectives and depth to the subjects I sing about too. Just from living in the world and seeing more contemporary issues have added new layers to my music which weren't there before.''

And the singer - who married his partner in 2013 - has praised his family for bringing more meaning and ''positivity'' to his album 'Darkness and Light'.

He explained: ''I think I've always been an optimistic person and I think that streak of optimism runs through each of my albums.

''I think there is just more depth to what I'm feeling because everything means more to me now I have a wife and daughter. Everything is more significant and I'm thinking more philosophically about things and thinking about life and death a lot more.''