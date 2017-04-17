John Legend and Chrissy Teigen row about ''normal'' things like any other couple.

The 'All of Me' singer - who has 12-month-old daughter Luna with his model wife - admits he and the 31-year-old beauty squabble about punctuality and overuse of electronic devices, just like other couples.

He said: ''Chrissy and I bicker about the normal things like, 'When will you be home from work?'

''I also look at my phone too much... Twitter, Instagram, texting. She occasionally tells me off for that.''

But one area that doesn't spark arguments with the couple is cooking meals.

John said: ''Chrissy and I cook to relax. I've very good at making fried chicken, macaroni cheese, omelettes and pancakes... Then we just hang out and watch TV. Netflix and chill, as they say.''

The 38-year-old star admits one of his most embarrassing moments ever was when Chrissy drunkenly posted a photo of his ''bare ass'' online in July 2015.

He told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''A few years ago Chrissy posted an Instagram picture of my bare ass and that was high up there.

''We were both really drunk at the time and the next morning I was embarrassed.''

John recently revealed his relationship with Chrissy is stronger than ever.

Speaking previously about his love life and how the pair are inseparable, he said: ''It's better than ever. We love being parents, we love our daughter and we still enjoy each other's company so much. We even love coming out to these events, even though it's work. We have a good time together.''

And their tiny tot also gets in on the fun with her parents.

And the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker credited the 'Lip Sync Battle' star for helping him ''grow'' as a person and helped him to love his life.

He explained: ''We were always different. I was always a little bit more buttoned up, and she was always more brash and free.

''I think she's brought me out of my shell a bit, and made me enjoy life a little bit more. It's been fun to grow together in that.''