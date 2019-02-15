Music star John Legend has revealed he doesn't support the decision to boycott the Grammys.
John Legend doesn't believe boycotting the Grammys fixes ''the problem'' of the Recording Academy's attitude towards hip-hop.
The 40-year-old star acknowledged that there's a lack of cohesion between the hip-hop community and the Academy - but he doesn't think a boycott will lead to any kind of long-term solution.
Asked what he makes of artists like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z and Kanye West deciding to boycott the ceremony, John explained: ''Historically, the Academy's had a problem with hip-hop [so] I understand the impulse to withdraw and not participate and say, 'this is all bull***t' but of course that doesn't fix the problem.
''I would love for the solution to be that we, as younger artists, as artists in the hip-hop community, got more involved and make up a larger bloc of the votes, so the music we make gets its proper dues.
''But I also understand the reactions of people that say, you know, 'screw it, I don't want to show up.' It's a conundrum.''
John has been outspoken about various social and political issues over recent years, including gun control.
And the chart-topping singer - whose new song, 'Preach', was inspired by negative news in the US - hopes to see some meaningful changes.
He told the BBC: ''Every time there's a gun massacre in America, which is way too often, politicians come out and say, 'We send our hopes and prayers to the victims and their families' and then they don't do anything about it.
''So the song is basically a rebuke of the people in power.
''If you look at any polls, there's only a small minority that are against background checks, a small minority that are against other regulations.
''We're looking at 80 or 90 percent approval on a lot of these provisions. So it really is the politicians who are lagging behind the people.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...