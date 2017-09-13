John Legend invited a gyrating fan on stage at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (12.09.17).

The 38-year-old singer brought his 'Darkness And Light Tour' to the British capital and pulled out all the stops with a huge backing band, complete with a brass section and three powerful soulful singers.

A few numbers in it was time for 'Slow Dance' and John invited the audience to dance with their partners and instead of getting his wife Chrissy Teigen - who was in the audience with their 17-month-old daughter Luna - out on stage to give him a spin on the stage, he randomly picked out a female audience member.

He asked: ''I need some company, I just need one of London's ladies to slow dance with me tonight.''

It was the intimate moments when the dark-haired hunk sat around his piano that were the most poignant.

The 'La La Land' star made the show all about Luna and Chrissy.

When performing 'Right By You', which was penned about his only child, video footage from their family home appeared on three screens behind him.

One cute clip sees little Luna standing by herself trying to reach to play the keys on her father's piano, already showing signs she's wanting to follow in her father's musical footsteps.

Delivery a heartwarming speech about Luna, before singing the track, he said: ''We can't protect her from the heartache.

''But as long as I'm here. I'm going to be there for her.''

The set also included a cover of Britain's very own Sam Smith's 'Lay Me Down'.

The soulful singer made his fans wait until the encore for his pension song, 'All Of Me', which was met with a mass sing-a-long as phones lit up the 20,000 arena.

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker continues his 'Darkness And The Light Tour' at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday (15.09.17).