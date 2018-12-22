John Legend finds it ''hard'' to know how to treat his children over Christmas.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker admitted his own modest upbringing was so very different to that which his and wife Chrissy Teigen's two kids, Luna, two, and seven-month-old Miles, are experiencing, he ''can't imagine'' what it's like to be them but he's determined not to spoil the youngsters.

He said: ''I don't think we'll spoil them for Christmas - we'll just try and keep it at a normal level. It's hard.

''I can't even imagine what it's like to be a kid like my kids because I grew up in a house where it was very different.

''My parents were working class. My dad worked in a factory and we couldn't afford a lot.

''We couldn't afford to have these huge Christmas celebrations with big gifts. It was all about family, it was about music, it was about food, but it wasn't about material things at all.

''So, it's weird raising kids that are having very much the opposite experience, where they're surrounded by privilege and wealth and don't want for anything.

''It's hard to know how to deal with Christmas with them.''

The 39-year-old singer still has very fond memories of his own ''beautiful'' childhood Christmases in Ohio.

He said in a recent interview: ''We would go to Granny's house. We would sing around her piano and exchange small gifts around the family.

''It was beautiful and we still go home to Ohio sometimes for Christmas.

''But now that everyone's grown up and has their own kids, it's hard to get everyone together all at once.''

And John - who has his own wine range called LVE and has just released a festive compilation, 'A Legendary Christmas' - joked he and Chrissy don't have to think too much when it comes to gift ideas.

He laughed: ''It's the perfect Christmas basket, Chrissy's cookbook, my wine and a Christmas album.''