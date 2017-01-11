John Legend has dampened hopes of a 'La La Land' sequel.

The 38-year-old musician acted as one of the executive producers on the musical movie which is currently cleaning up at the various movie awards, scooping a record-breaking seven prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday (08.01.17) including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Director for Damien Chazelle and this week it received 11 nominations at the upcoming BAFTAs.

Legend - who also plays bandleader Keith in the film and performs 'Start a Fire', which he co-wrote with 'La La Land' composer Justin Hurwitz, Marius De Vries and Angelique Cinelu - doesn't think the movie naturally lends itself to a follow-up but he'd be prepared to listen to Chazelle if he had ideas for another story.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the songwriter said: ''I don't know if these things have sequels. I don't know if it's that kind of movie. But if it is and Damien wants me to do anything I'd love to work with him again on anything he's doing.''

Praising Chazelle - who was also behind Oscar-winning jazz film 'Whiplash' - as a filmmaker, Legend added: ''He's a wonderful director and filmmaker and I'm glad that he asked me to be a part of the film.''

La La Land's haul of seven Golden Gloves is the most accolades a single movie has won at the ceremony, beating record previously jointly held by 1975's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' and 1978's 'Midnight Express', which got six wins each.

Legend admits his experience on 'La La Land' - which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, both of whom landed Golden Globes for their performances - has inspired him to write his own musical.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker - who attended the Golden Globes with his wife Chrissy Teigen - previously said: ''I could see that. If it was a theme or subject matter that would inspire me to write, I think I could pull it off. I think of myself as a songwriter just as much as a performer, as much as a pianist, so I'm up for the challenge of doing that. It's not something I've done before but I grew up loving soul and pop standards and jazz standards and I could see myself writing stuff influenced by those things.''