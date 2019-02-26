John Legend used to ''date in the same circles'' as Adam Levine.

The 'All of Me' singer has revealed he used to meet the same girls as the 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmaker, so it is no surprise that they have both ended up married to models.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he said: ''Adam and I have been friends for quite a while too, we dated in the same circles. We would hang out at, like, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition parties. We're both married with two kids now, we've both settled down.''

Meanwhile, John's wife Chrissy Teigen previously confessed her husband is the ''easiest part of everything'' for her.

She said: ''I try to deprecate him because he's so perfect. I got very, very lucky ... I don't know who else could put up with all the s**t we are constantly dealing with. Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything.''

And Chrissy is grateful she had John by her side when her struggle with postpartum depression left her unable to muster the energy to even go upstairs.

She added: ''I lost all interest in everything. I couldn't get out of bed. I kept all my pajamas in the pantry because I didn't want to go upstairs ... It's really hard to know how privileged you are and still feel frustrated, angry and lonely. It makes you feel like more of a b***h ... Sitting with John, our doctor pulled out this book and was like, 'Do you have these feelings? Would you be happier tomorrow if you didn't wake up?' And yes, I probably would be. That's a big deal! I didn't realise how bad it was until I was out of it.''

Whilst John explained: ''It's a struggle to be a good partner and help. I think the key for us was finally understanding what was happening and getting help.''